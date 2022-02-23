Invesco Ltd. Has $29.50 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Liberty Global worth $29,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Liberty Global by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,188,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 5,370.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,365,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Liberty Global by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,035,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 910,160 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

