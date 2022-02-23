Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Curis has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

CRIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Curis by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Curis by 367.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 1,962.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

