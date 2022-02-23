Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $2.17. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO opened at $158.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

