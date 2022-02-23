TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

