Invesco Ltd. Acquires 446,961 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.85% of Axcelis Technologies worth $28,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

