BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sasol by 34.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sasol by 14.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 82.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSL opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

