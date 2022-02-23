BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,653 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.96% of Fluent worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the third quarter worth $285,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.75. Fluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

