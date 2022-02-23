BlackRock Inc. Buys New Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 558,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.49% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LICY. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $2,340,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $1,543,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:LICY opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.