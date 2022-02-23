Franklin Resources Inc. Has $702,000 Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

