SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SiriusPoint worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 281,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 802,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

SPNT opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

