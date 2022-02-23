HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 499,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 300,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFM opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

