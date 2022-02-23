Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of BRP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BRP Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BRP Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BRP Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:BRP opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

