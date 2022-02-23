HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 112.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

OIH stock opened at $236.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $252.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.