Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tivity Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tivity Health by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Several brokerages have commented on TVTY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

