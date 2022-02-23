54,000 Shares in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of Apyx Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $328.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.91. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

