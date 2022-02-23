Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

