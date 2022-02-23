Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 22.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

