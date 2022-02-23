Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $226,000 in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

US Ecology stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.