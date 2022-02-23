Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFLY opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

