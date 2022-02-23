Insider Buying: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director John D. Rayis acquired 500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
About Apartment Income REIT
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
