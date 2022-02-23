Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $236,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

