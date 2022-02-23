TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$13,473.28 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Troy Tally bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.37 per share, with a total value of C$13,473.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$182,899.78.
TRP stock opened at C$66.25 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.99 billion and a PE ratio of 35.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
