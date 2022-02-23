TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$13,473.28 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Troy Tally bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$67.37 per share, with a total value of C$13,473.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$182,899.78.

TRP stock opened at C$66.25 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$53.20 and a one year high of C$68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.99 billion and a PE ratio of 35.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 187.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.14.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

