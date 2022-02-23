Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $341,000 Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after buying an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jamf by 1,244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,197,000 after buying an additional 324,918 shares during the period.

Shares of JAMF opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $4,631,794.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

