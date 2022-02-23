Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

