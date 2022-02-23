Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $271,000 Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSAG opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

