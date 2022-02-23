Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 1,908 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 855.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPMC. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,976,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

