Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $255,000 in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of BlueRiver Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUA. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

BLUA opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

