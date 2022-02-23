Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 3,684 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Nordstrom stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

