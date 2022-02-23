Head to Head Analysis: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) vs. Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -28.59% N/A -13.98% Change Healthcare -2.27% 12.97% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 4 0 2.67 Change Healthcare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 155.84%. Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.29%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Change Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.11 -$595.20 million ($2.23) -3.01 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.06 -$112.21 million ($0.24) -84.95

Change Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Vivint Smart Home on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

