Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

