The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 658,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRIX stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

