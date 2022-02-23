The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 438 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tucows were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 102,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCX stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $751.14 million, a PE ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.67 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

