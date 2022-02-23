Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.68% of Associated Capital Group worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 over the last ninety days. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

