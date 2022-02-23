Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,390 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of National Bank worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBHC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,615,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after buying an additional 226,411 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 120,317 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. National Bank’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

