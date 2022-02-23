Credit Suisse AG Has $925,000 Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Enova International worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enova International by 128.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

