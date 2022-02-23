Credit Suisse AG Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Conduent worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $100,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

