Credit Suisse AG Takes $948,000 Position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 184,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 528,906 shares of company stock worth $49,195,388 and have sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.
DUOL stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $78.05 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78.
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
