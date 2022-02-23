Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $3,284,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

