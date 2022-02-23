Identiv (INVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Identiv has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $430.59 million, a P/E ratio of 484.75 and a beta of 1.77.

INVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Identiv by 5,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Identiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Identiv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Identiv by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

