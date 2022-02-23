Axon Enterprise (AXON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.89, a P/E/G ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.43.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,535 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $816,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 53,123 shares worth $9,365,093. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

