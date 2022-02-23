Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Heritage Commerce worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 292,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

HTBK opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $729.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

