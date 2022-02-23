Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.25 Million Investment in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 348,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Paycor HCM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

