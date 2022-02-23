Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. Approximately 4,611,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.11.
