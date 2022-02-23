Legacy Oil Gas (OTCMKTS:LEGPF) Trading Down 9.7%

Legacy Oil Gas (OTCMKTS:LEGPF)’s share price traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Oil Gas (LEGPF)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Oil Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Oil Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.