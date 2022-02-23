Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.60

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.60 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.50), with a volume of 1371809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40 ($1.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

