Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.60

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.60 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.50), with a volume of 1371809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40 ($1.56).
The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.
About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU)
Read More
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.