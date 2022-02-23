EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.90

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.90 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.69), with a volume of 595261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.71).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.66. The stock has a market cap of £237.53 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

