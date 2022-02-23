EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.90

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.90 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.69), with a volume of 595261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.71).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.66. The stock has a market cap of £237.53 million and a PE ratio of 14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
About EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF)
