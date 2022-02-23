London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6,488.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6,488 ($88.24) and last traded at GBX 6,496 ($88.34), with a volume of 111564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,620 ($90.03).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSEG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($129.20) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($140.08) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($136.00) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($102.00) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,130 ($124.17).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,070.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,348.10. The company has a market cap of £36.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($96.37) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($115,642.59).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

