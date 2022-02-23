Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.64. 6,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 7,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64.
Aixtron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIXNY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aixtron (AIXNY)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.