The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of The Pennant Group worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.26 million, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

