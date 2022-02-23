Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Redfin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

