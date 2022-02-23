Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of RDFN stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.73. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.
About Redfin
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
